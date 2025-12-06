Michael Hickey

INDIANAPOLIS–The Indiana Hoosier men’s basketball team dropped their second straight game by falling to the #6 Louisville Cardinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse 87-78.

Louisville jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game and Indiana didn’t score until Sam Alexis converted a layup with 13:28 left in the first half. The Hoosiers cut the deficit to five, but by halftime they trailed 41-27.

The Cardinals would go on to lead by as many as 17 in the second half (65-48). They pushed the pace throughout the game and outscored Indiana in fast break points 15-7.

Louisville starting guard Ryan Conwell led the way with 21 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Hoosier guard Tucker DeVries led all scorers with 26 points and five rebounds. He also battled foul trouble in the first half.

Indiana shot just 32% from three-point range (11-34) while Louisville made 42% of their three-point shots (13-31).

Louisville had nine steals to Indiana’s four.

Indiana is now 7-2 on the year. They face 8-1 Penn State Tuesday night at 8:30 pm. Pregame coverage starts at 7:30 on 93.1 WIBC.

Hot Start Propels Louisville Past Indiana 87-78 was originally published on wibc.com