Dittoe describes excitement as former player seeing IU's transformation from underdog to contender.

Cignetti's meticulous coaching and ability to prepare the team have been game-changers.

Program's success has brought pride to former players and alumni, who see IU football as here to stay.

✕

Former IU Quarterback Chris Dittoe Talks Big Ten Championship Game With Jake Query

Former Indiana University quarterback Chris Dittoe joined Jake Query ahead of the highly anticipated Big Ten Championship game tomorrow night, where Indiana will face off against Ohio State.

In a heartfelt and insightful conversation, Dittoe shared his immense pride in being a former Hoosier, reflected on the program’s transformation, and offered his thoughts on the game and the leadership of head coach Curt Cignetti.

Dittoe, who played 31 games for Indiana and threw for over 3,000 yards during his career, expressed how special it feels to see Indiana football reach this level of success.

“It’s a feeling I haven’t had in a long time,” Dittoe said, describing the excitement and pride he feels as a former player.

He noted how the program has evolved from being an underdog to a legitimate contender, saying:

“It’s incredible to see the shoe on our foot now.”

When comparing Indiana and Ohio State on paper, Dittoe acknowledged the depth and talent of the Buckeyes but emphasized Indiana’s preparation and resilience under Cignetti’s leadership.

RELATED | IU’s Curt Cignetti Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

“The level of coaching and preparation with this group is amazing,” Dittoe said, highlighting how the team’s ability to anticipate and execute plays has been a game-changer.

He also praised Cignetti’s meticulous approach, saying:

“He’s all business, all football, and his ability to dissect and prepare is something to behold.”

RELATED | Curt Cignetti Agrees to Contract Extension with Indiana University

Dittoe also reflected on the cultural shift within the program, crediting Cignetti and the players for building a winning mentality.

He shared how the team’s success has brought a sense of pride to former players and alumni, saying:

“It’s gratifying to see a team that’s proud to represent Indiana football and to know we’re here to stay.”

As for his weekend plans, Dittoe revealed he’ll be soaking in the atmosphere downtown with friends, tailgating near Lucas Oil Stadium before heading to the game.

“It’s going to be an incredible experience for Hoosiers everywhere,” he said, adding that he’s thrilled to witness Indiana in a Big Ten Championship game which is a moment he and many others never thought they’d see.

With the game just hours away, Dittoe’s excitement and pride are palpable, as he and Hoosier fans everywhere prepare to cheer on Indiana in what promises to be a historic night for the program.

Listen to the full interview below.