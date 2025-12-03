IU’s Curt Cignetti Named Big Ten Coach of the Year

Icon Sportswire

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.–Indiana Hoosier Head Football Coach Curt Cignetti has been named the Big Ten Coach of the Year for the second straight season.

Cignetti joins Bill Mallory (1986-87) as the only IU coach to win conference coach of the year accolades in back-to-back seasons.

Cignetti led Indiana to its first undefeated 12-0 regular season in program history and its first appearance in the Big Ten Championship game.

Under Cignetti, Indiana has gone 23-2 since his arrival in Bloomington and is 15-0 during home games. His all-time head coach winning percentage of 85.4% is the third-best among all active FBS coaches.

Not only have the Hoosiers been ranked #2 for six straight weeks, they have also been nationally ranked in the AP poll for 26 weeks in a row. That’s a program record and the ninth-longest current streak in the country.

The Hoosiers play #1 Ohio State in the Big Ten title game Saturday night at 8 pm at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

In 2024, Indiana went 11-2 and made it to the College Football Playoff before falling short to Notre Dame.

