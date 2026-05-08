The 1976, 1986, & 1996 Indy 500

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Tonight, on Beyond the Bricks with Jake Query and Mike Thomsen, they look back at the 1976 Indianapolis 500, with Johnny Rutherford getting his second win at the time, and Sid Collins’ final 500.

In the second segment, Jake and Mike look back at the 1986 Indianapolis 500 with Bobby Rahal getting the win.

Then to wrap up another edition of the show, Jake and Mike look back at the 1996 Indianapolis 500 with Arie Luyendyk’s track record run, Scott Brayton’s death, and Buddy Lazier getting the win.