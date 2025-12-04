Graham Rahal Talks Big Ten Championship & Offseason Indycar Updates With Jake Query

✕

IndyCar driver and Ohio State Buckeyes fan Graham Rahal recently joined Query & Company to analyze the Big Ten Championship game.

Rahal acknowledged the Indiana program’s transformation under coach Curt Cignetti, describing their rise from the bottom to a top-tier team as “the most fascinating storyline that I’ve ever witnessed.”

While supporting his Buckeyes, he recognized Indiana’s scoring capability.

In his assessment of the latest College Football Rankings, Rahal characterized Alabama as “overrated as hell” and identified both Ohio State and Indiana as the two most complete teams in college football.

Regarding Ohio State’s potential weaknesses, Rahal identified the cornerback position.

He observed that while the team features experienced players, there are also young contributors, including true freshmen like Devin Sanchez, who may face challenges against Indiana’s crossing routes and deep passing plays.

In his offseason update, Rahal reported attending annual IndyCar series meetings focused on the sport’s future development, covering areas from race control to potential new events.

A significant development was the recent addition of Mick Schumacher, son of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, to his racing team.

Rahal described Mick as a “super great kid” and noted his humble character, indicating optimism about his contributions to the team and the sport.

Listen to the full interview below.