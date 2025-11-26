RLL Signs Mick Schumacher for 2026

Source: Eurasia Sport Images / Getty

Tonight, on another edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, Kevin starts the show talking about Mick Schumacher joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing full-time in 2026 driving the #47 Honda, replacing Devlin DeFrancesco. Kevin also talks about RLL also bringing Gavin Ward to their engineer lineup. Kevin later talks about whether Juncos Hollinger Racing will retain Sting Ray Robb for next season and if the Team Penske technical alliance still holds with Caio Collet and A.J. Foyt Enterprises.

In the second segment, they talk about the recent trials between Alex Palou vs. McLaren along with 23XI Racing/Front Row Racing vs. NASCAR. They later answer fan questions on TV contracts, show products, and early rookie-of-the-year predictions.

To wrap up another edition of the show, they talk about the return of the Burger Bash for 2026, now on the Thursday before the Indy 500.