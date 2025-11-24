Source:

Thanksgiving and football are deeply woven into the fabric of American tradition.

For decades, families have gathered not just for the feast but for the full day of NFL action that follows.

The games serve as a familiar backdrop to the holiday, a constant presence that bridges generations and brings people together on the living room couch.

The day’s schedule becomes part of the celebration itself.

The only real question is whether the post-turkey drowsiness will set in before the final whistle blows on the evening’s most exciting matchups.

It’s a day defined by food, family, and the unforgettable moments that only football can provide.

Take a look below at the Top 5 Unforgettable Thanksgiving Football Games Of All-Time.

