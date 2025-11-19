Listen Live
The All-Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts And Kansas...

The All-Time History Between The Indianapolis Colts And Kansas City Chiefs

The Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs have a storied rivalry that spans over five decades, showcasing some of the most memorable moments in NFL history.

Published on November 19, 2025

Wild Card Playoffs - Kansas City Chiefs v Indianapolis Colts
The two teams have faced off 28 times, including both regular season and playoff games, with the Colts holding an 18-10 advantage overall.

In regular season matchups, the Colts lead with a 14-9 record, demonstrating consistent dominance over the Chiefs.

However, it’s in the playoffs where the Colts have truly shined, boasting a 4-1 record against Kansas City.

Notable playoff victories include the 1996 Divisional Round, where the Colts edged out the Chiefs 10-7, and the unforgettable 2014 Wild Card game, where Indianapolis staged a dramatic 45-44 comeback win.

The rivalry has seen its share of streaks and standout performances.

The Colts’ longest winning streak against the Chiefs spanned seven games from 1990 to 2004, a period that included both regular season and playoff victories.

The largest margin of victory for the Colts came in 2013, with a commanding 23-7 win on the road.

Despite the Colts’ historical edge, the Chiefs have had their moments, including a decisive 31-13 victory in the 2018 Divisional Round.

This game marked Kansas City’s only playoff win against Indianapolis, showcasing the evolving dynamics of the rivalry.

The most recent clash occurred in September 2022, with the Colts securing a narrow 20-17 victory at home.

As the two teams prepare for their next meeting, scheduled for November 23, 2025, fans can expect another thrilling chapter in this competitive series.

This rivalry not only highlights the rich history of both franchises but also underscores the intensity and unpredictability of NFL matchups.

Whether it’s a regular season showdown or a high-stakes playoff battle, Colts vs. Chiefs games never fail to deliver excitement.

