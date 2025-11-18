Rough Start Shows How Important Haliburton Is To Pacers

Source: David Berding / Getty

After a magical run through to the NBA Finals, the Indiana Pacers are having a hangover for the ages.

Now 1-13 after a loss to the Detroit Pistons, Indiana looks nothing like the team that provided so many thrilling moments over the summer. Obviously, injuries have played a role. Superstar Tyrese Haliburton will not see the floor this season as he recovers from the Achilles injury suffered in Game 7 of the Finals, but this year has also seen Bennedict Mathurin, T.J McConnell, Obi Toppin, Aaron Nesmith, Andrew Nembhard, Johnny Furphy and others miss time. At times, the Pacers have resembled a G-League team more than an NBA team.

That being said, the results of this season should quiet any questions about just how important Tyrese Haliburton is to this franchise. With him, the team was a joy to watch and came within one half and one blown Achilles from an NBA title. Without him, the Pacers are staring down a lottery pick. The stark difference proves just how silly it was that Haliburton got voted the “Most Overrated Player” last season.

