Listen Live
Close
Sports

Jake Paul Set To Face Heavyweight Icon Anthony Joshua In Dece..

Jake Paul Set To Face Heavyweight Icon Anthony Joshua In December Showdown

Jake Paul is set to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional boxing match on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Published on November 17, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Jake Paul v Gervonta Davis - Press Conference
Source: Leonardo Fernandez / Getty

Jake Paul Set To Face Heavyweight Icon Anthony Joshua In December Showdown

Jake Paul, the YouTuber-turned-boxer, is set to face former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in a professional boxing match on December 19 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

The eight-round bout, which will be streamed live on Netflix, marks a significant leap in competition for Paul, who has primarily fought MMA fighters and retired boxers.

RELATED | Mike Tyson Goes The Distance Vs Jake Paul In Netflix Boxing Showdown, Tyson Gets His Flowers

This fight comes after Paul’s originally scheduled exhibition match against Gervonta “Tank” Davis was canceled due to domestic violence allegations against Davis.

Instead, Paul will now face Joshua, a two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist, in a sanctioned heavyweight bout.

The fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves, standard for heavyweight matches.

Paul, with a record of 12-1 (7 KOs), has been vocal about his ambitions, stating:

“When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title.”

However, Joshua, with a record of 28-4 (25 KOs), remains a formidable opponent despite recent setbacks, including a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in 2024.

With Joshua calling it a “mega show” and Paul framing it as a chance to prove his critics wrong.

Whether Paul can hold his own against a seasoned heavyweight like Joshua remains to be seen, but the event promises to be a spectacle.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

Top 40 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Sports

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

3 Items
Sports

Ranking NBA Teams Based On Market Size

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 05 Alabama A&M at Indiana
Query & Company  |  Eddie Garrison

Things Are Looking Up For IU Basketball Finally

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
33 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Average Home Ticket Price For Each NFL Team From Highest To Lowest

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close