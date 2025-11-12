Thoughts On College Football Playoff Rankings

Source: Robin Alam/ISI Photos / Getty

The first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings are out, and for the Indiana Hoosiers, it’s as expected.

The Hoosiers maintained their #2 ranking, only topped by the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was reportedly some discussion over the Hoosiers, as they needed a last-minute drive to defeat the now 3-6 Penn State Nittany Lions, but the committee ultimately left them where they were. Texas A&M took the 3rd spot in the bracket, while Alabama was ranked 4th. If these rankings hold, those four teams will each receive a 1st-round bye when the playoffs begin on December 19th.

