Thoughts On College Football Playoff Rankings

Published on November 12, 2025

Tennessee v Ohio State - Playoff First Round
The first iteration of the College Football Playoff rankings are out, and for the Indiana Hoosiers, it’s as expected. 

The Hoosiers maintained their #2 ranking, only topped by the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was reportedly some discussion over the Hoosiers, as they needed a last-minute drive to defeat the now 3-6 Penn State Nittany Lions, but the committee ultimately left them where they were. Texas A&M took the 3rd spot in the bracket, while Alabama was ranked 4th. If these rankings hold, those four teams will each receive a 1st-round bye when the playoffs begin on December 19th.  

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, Pete Fiutak from College Football News joined the show to give some insight into the College Football Playoff rankings, and where Indiana stands in those rankings. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

