Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner To The Colts Could Push Him To New Heights

“Being on a winning team like the Colts could push Sauce to reach an even higher level,” Coakley said

Published on November 4, 2025

New York Jets v Miami Dolphins - NFL 2025
Source: Logan Bowles / Getty

Sauce Gardner To The Colts Could Push Him To New Heights

SNY sports anchor and reporter Jeane Coakley recently joined Query & Company to provide the New York perspective on the stunning trade between the Jets and Colts.

The trade, which sent shockwaves through the NFL, involved the Jets parting ways with star cornerback Sauce Gardner—a move that left many fans and analysts, including Coakley, in disbelief.

Coakley shared her insights on Gardner, both as a player and a person.

Known for his charisma and leadership, Gardner has been a cornerstone of the Jets’ defense and a beloved figure in the locker room.

“Sauce is the type of guy who lifts everyone around him,” Coakley remarked. “He’s not just a phenomenal athlete; he’s a glue guy who brings energy and positivity to the team.”

The trade came as a shock to Coakley, who admitted she never expected the Jets to part ways with such a young and talented player.

However, she believes the move could serve as a turning point for Gardner.

“Being on a winning team like the Colts could push Sauce to reach an even higher level,” she said. “He’s already one of the best, but this new environment might unlock something even greater.”

In addition to discussing Gardner, Coakley reacted to another trade the Jets made, further signaling the team’s intent to reshape its roster.

While the moves have sparked debate among fans, Coakley emphasized the importance of trusting the process.

“The Jets are clearly making bold decisions to position themselves for long-term success,” she noted.

As the dust settles on these trades, one thing is certain: the NFL landscape has been dramatically altered, and all eyes will be on Sauce Gardner as he begins this new chapter with the Colts.

Breaking News

