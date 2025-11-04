Listen Live

Breaking News

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner
Sports

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined Query & Company live from the Colts complex to provide an in-depth breakdown of the blockbuster trade between Indianapolis and the New York Jets.

Published on November 4, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets - NFL 2025
Source: Kara Durrette / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts Are All In

ESPN.com’s Stephen Holder joined Query & Company live from the Colts complex to provide an in-depth breakdown of the blockbuster trade between Indianapolis and the New York Jets.

The deal, which has sent shockwaves through the NFL, involves the Colts acquiring star cornerback Sauce Gardner in exchange for wide receiver AD Mitchell and two first-round picks.

Holder revealed that the Colts initially entered trade discussions with a different focus.

“They started out making calls about pass rushers,” Holder explained. “But as talks progressed, the opportunity to land a player of Sauce Gardner’s caliber was too good to pass up.”

The addition of Gardner, one of the league’s premier young cornerbacks, is expected to have a ripple effect on the Colts’ defense.

Holder emphasized that Gardner’s presence, alongside another shutdown corner, will significantly enhance the team’s pass rush.

“When you have two elite corners locking down the outside, it gives your pass rushers more time to get to the quarterback,” he said. “This trade isn’t just about Sauce—it’s about elevating the entire defense.”

The Colts’ bold move signals their commitment to building a championship-caliber team.

Holder noted that while parting with AD Mitchell and two first-round picks is a steep price, the Colts believe Gardner’s impact will be transformative.

“This is a win-now move,” Holder stated. “They’re betting on Gardner to be a game-changer.”

As the Colts prepare for the second half of the season, all eyes will be on how this trade reshapes their defense and whether it propels them into serious playoff contention.

For now, one thing is clear: Indianapolis is all in.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Boxing Ring Girl And Jaxon Dart’s Girlfriend, Marissa Ayers

Auburn v Arkansas
14 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

32 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Pittsburgh Steelers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Steelers Pressure Causes Rare Colts Loss

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.
Sports

Colts Notebook: Colts Offense Rewriting History Book

More Trending
Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v New York Jets
Breaking News

Breaking News

Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Make Blockbuster Trade For Cornerback Sauce Gardner

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close