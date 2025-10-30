JMV’s NFL Week 9 Spreadability Picks!

Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 9 of the NFL season is here!

Thursday Night Football kicks things off with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens! The Colts will travel to Pittsburgh, a place that has been a house of horrors for them, to face the Steelers in a pivotal AFC showdown. Sunday Night Football sees the Seahawks head to D.C to take on the Commanders, while Monday Night Football wraps things up with the Arizona Cardinals facing the Dallas Cowboys!

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 9 of the NFL season!

Thursday JMV Brent Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins BAL –7.5

Sunday JMV Brent Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals CHI – 2.5 CHI – 2.5 Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions DET –8.5 DET –8.5 Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers GB –12.5 GB –12.5 Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans DEN +1.5 DEN +1.5 Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots NE –5.5 NE –5.5 San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants NYG +2.5 SF –2.5 Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers IND –3 IND -3 Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans LAC –10 LAC –10 New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams NO +14.5 LAR –14.5 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders JAX –3 JAX –3 Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills KC –2.5 BUF +2.5 Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders WAS +3 SEA -3

Monday JMV Brent Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys DAL –2.5 DAL –2.5

