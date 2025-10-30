Listen Live
Sports

JMV’s NFL Week 9 Spreadability Picks!

Published on October 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Tennessee Titans v Arizona Cardinals
Source: Brooke Sutton / Getty

Week 9 of the NFL season is here! 

Thursday Night Football kicks things off with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens! The Colts will travel to Pittsburgh, a place that has been a house of horrors for them, to face the Steelers in a pivotal AFC showdown. Sunday Night Football sees the Seahawks head to D.C to take on the Commanders, while Monday Night Football wraps things up with the Arizona Cardinals facing the Dallas Cowboys! 

Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 9 of the NFL season! 

Thursday JMV Brent 
Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins BAL –7.5  
Sunday  JMV Brent 
Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals CHI – 2.5 CHI – 2.5 
Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions DET –8.5 DET –8.5 
Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers GB –12.5 GB –12.5 
Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans DEN +1.5 DEN +1.5 
Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots NE –5.5 NE –5.5 
San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants NYG +2.5 SF –2.5 
Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers IND –3 IND -3 
Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans LAC –10 LAC –10 
New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams NO +14.5 LAR –14.5 
Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders JAX –3 JAX –3 
Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills KC –2.5 BUF +2.5 
Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders WAS +3 SEA -3 
Monday JMV Brent 
Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys  DAL –2.5 DAL –2.5 

Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
20 Items
Sports

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports

Colts Need To Make Trade Deadline Move On Defense

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

20 Items
Sports

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Jonathan Taylor, Colts Steamroll Titans

Indianapolis Colts defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 38-24 to win a NFL football game.
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Colts Offense Rewriting History Book

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close