JMV’s NFL Week 9 Spreadability Picks!
Week 9 of the NFL season is here!
Thursday Night Football kicks things off with a matchup between the Miami Dolphins and the Baltimore Ravens! The Colts will travel to Pittsburgh, a place that has been a house of horrors for them, to face the Steelers in a pivotal AFC showdown. Sunday Night Football sees the Seahawks head to D.C to take on the Commanders, while Monday Night Football wraps things up with the Arizona Cardinals facing the Dallas Cowboys!
Here are JMV’s and betting analyst Brent Holverson’s picks for Week 9 of the NFL season!
|Thursday
|JMV
|Brent
|Baltimore Ravens @ Miami Dolphins
|BAL –7.5
|Sunday
|JMV
|Brent
|Chicago Bears @ Cincinnati Bengals
|CHI – 2.5
|CHI – 2.5
|Minnesota Vikings @ Detroit Lions
|DET –8.5
|DET –8.5
|Carolina Panthers @ Green Bay Packers
|GB –12.5
|GB –12.5
|Denver Broncos @ Houston Texans
|DEN +1.5
|DEN +1.5
|Atlanta Falcons @ New England Patriots
|NE –5.5
|NE –5.5
|San Francisco 49ers @ New York Giants
|NYG +2.5
|SF –2.5
|Indianapolis Colts @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|IND –3
|IND -3
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Tennessee Titans
|LAC –10
|LAC –10
|New Orleans Saints @ Los Angeles Rams
|NO +14.5
|LAR –14.5
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Las Vegas Raiders
|JAX –3
|JAX –3
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Buffalo Bills
|KC –2.5
|BUF +2.5
|Seattle Seahawks @ Washington Commanders
|WAS +3
|SEA -3
|Monday
|JMV
|Brent
|Arizona Cardinals @ Dallas Cowboys
|DAL –2.5
|DAL –2.5
Listen to JMV and Brent’s picks down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!
More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan