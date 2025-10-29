Marco Andretti Retires From Motorsports, Indy 500

Listen Live
Andretti's retirement marks the end of an era for one of racing's most iconic families, leaving behind a legacy of passion, resilience, and dedication to the sport.

Published on October 29, 2025

AUTO: MAY 18 NTT IndyCar Series Indianapolis 500 Qualifying
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Marco Andretti, a third-generation racer from the legendary Andretti family, has officially announced his retirement from motorsports, including the Indianapolis 500.

The 38-year-old shared the news via a heartfelt statement on social media, reflecting on his 19-year career in IndyCar and his 20 starts at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Andretti, who debuted in IndyCar in 2006, achieved notable milestones, including two race wins, six pole positions, and 20 podium finishes.

His career highlights include a second-place finish in his first Indy 500 in 2006 and earning pole position for the 2020 race.

Despite never claiming victory at the Indy 500, Andretti expressed pride in his accomplishments, noting that he matched his grandfather Mario Andretti‘s number of podium finishes at the event.

In his statement, Andretti thanked his family, fans, and teams for their support throughout his career.

He also announced plans to release a memoir titled Defending the Dynasty, which will chronicle his life and racing journey.

Looking ahead, Andretti plans to focus on his family and business ventures, embracing the next chapter of his life with peace and gratitude.

