Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

Rick Carlisle Discusses Mac McClung Signing, Roster Status, Haliburton Rehab

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle joined The Fan Morning Show on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan to share insights on the team’s latest developments, including the signing of Mac McClung, the challenges of early-season injuries, Haliburton’s rehab and upcoming matchups.

Carlisle highlighted the decision to sign McClung after a competitive workout, where the guard showcased his scoring ability, energy, and versatility.

Known for his dunking prowess, McClung impressed the coaching staff with his overall basketball skills, earning his first NBA contract.

Carlisle emphasized the need for healthy, hard-playing players.

The Pacers are currently grappling with an unusually long injury list, with eight players sidelined.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Carlisle noted the toll of last season’s extended schedule but acknowledged that some injuries, like Andrew Nembhard’s shoulder issue and Benedict Mathurin’s bad-luck ankle sprain, are unrelated.

CLICK HERE FOR YOUR LATEST PACERS NEWS

Despite the challenges, Carlisle praised Pascal Siakam’s leadership, calling him a “total warrior” and a key figure in guiding the team through adversity.

Looking ahead, the Pacers face the Dallas Mavericks and rookie sensation Cooper Flagg.

Carlisle described Flagg as a rare talent with size, playmaking ability, and vision, drawing comparisons to Luka Dončić.

The coach expressed excitement about the matchup while cautioning against direct comparisons between the two players.

Carlisle also touched on Tyrese Haliburton’s progress as he travels with the team during his recovery.

He commended Haliburton’s positive mindset and noted his impressive rehab progress, including a recent dunk that showcased his improving condition.

On a lighter note, Carlisle reflected on Halloween, admitting he wasn’t particularly enthusiastic about the holiday as a child.

However, he appreciated the team’s recent Halloween party, which served as a fun bonding experience.

The Pacers continue their road trip, aiming to overcome injuries and build momentum for the season.