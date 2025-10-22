IU WR Omar Cooper Jr On Starting 7-0, More

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With each passing week, the Indiana Hoosiers have continued to prove that Year 1 under Curt Cignetti was not a flash in the pan.

Now ranked #2 in the country, the Hoosiers are 7-0 and primed to make their 2nd consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, with a real chance at finishing the regular season undefeated and earning a first-round bye in the postseason.

The offense, led by potential Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza, is one of the best in the country, with plenty of weapons for Mendoza to pick from.

One of those weapons, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr, joined The Ride With JMV during Wednesday’s edition of the show.

Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!