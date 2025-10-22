Listen Live
Sports

IU WR Omar Cooper Jr On Starting 7-0, More

Published on October 22, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 18 Michigan State at Indiana
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

With each passing week, the Indiana Hoosiers have continued to prove that Year 1 under Curt Cignetti was not a flash in the pan. 

Now ranked #2 in the country, the Hoosiers are 7-0 and primed to make their 2nd consecutive College Football Playoff appearance, with a real chance at finishing the regular season undefeated and earning a first-round bye in the postseason.

The offense, led by potential Heisman candidate Fernando Mendoza, is one of the best in the country, with plenty of weapons for Mendoza to pick from. 

One of those weapons, wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr, joined The Ride With JMV during Wednesday’s edition of the show.

Listen to that conversation below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close