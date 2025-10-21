Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers are heading into the 2025-26 season with big expectations.

The #1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, the Boilermakers will look to improve upon last year’s Sweet 16 appearance, where they were defeated by the eventual runners-up the Houston Cougars. Purdue will once again be led on the court by Braden Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, as he looks to cap off his senior season and college career with an NCAA Championship.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was joined by the head coach of the Boilermakers, Matt Painter. JMV and Matt spoke about the changes Purdue made coming into this season, their expectations for the year, and a lot more! Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!