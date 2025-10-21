Listen Live
Sports

Purdue Head Coach Matt Painter Talks 2025 Season

Published on October 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Purdue v Houston
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Purdue Boilermakers are heading into the 2025-26 season with big expectations. 

The #1 ranked team in the AP Top 25 men’s basketball poll, the Boilermakers will look to improve upon last year’s Sweet 16 appearance, where they were defeated by the eventual runners-up the Houston Cougars. Purdue will once again be led on the court by Braden Smith, the reigning Big Ten Player of the Year, as he looks to cap off his senior season and college career with an NCAA Championship. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John was joined by the head coach of the Boilermakers, Matt Painter. JMV and Matt spoke about the changes Purdue made coming into this season, their expectations for the year, and a lot more! Listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan
Sports

How to Listen to IU Football on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Chargers
6 Items
Sports

5 Things Learned: Colts Offense Flawless In Win Over Chargers

Mississippi State v Florida
8 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Tennessee Titans v Las Vegas Raiders
23 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

List Of NFL Coaches, Coordinators, & GMs Fired This Season

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Riley Leonard Promoted To Backup Quarterback

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 All-Time Greatest Baseball Players

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close