The Colts Keep Proving That They’re Legit

Published on October 20, 2025

NFL: OCT 19 Colts at Chargers
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

There has been one consistent gripe about the Colts hot start to the 2025 season, and that has been about the quality of their opponents. 

Outside of stealing a win from the Broncos in Week 2, the only other team the Colts had played was the Rams in a game that they clearly gave away. Sure, they had blown out the truly awful teams that they had faced (the Titans, Dolphins, Raiders, etc.) but there were still questions about how they would react when they faced “real” teams. On Sunday in Los Angeles, the Colts answered those questions. 

It wasn’t perfect; the Colts pass rush is still inconsistent, and the secondary is clearly missing Mooney Ward and Jaylon Jones, but by-and-large, their 38-24 win over the Chargers was as solid of a win as you can get in this league. The Colts roared out to a 23-3 lead by halftime and then kept L.A at arm’s length in the 2nd half, never letting them any closer than 13 points. The offense continued to be remarkably efficient, with head coach and play caller Shane Steichen hitting all the right buttons throughout the day.  

There is still a lot of football to play, and the Colts have some tough matchups on the horizon, but at this point there is no denying it: these Colts are legit.  

During the Monday edition of The Ride With JMV, Stephen Holder from ESPN joined the show! He and JMV reacted to the Colts win and their 6-1 start; listen to that conversation down below, and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

