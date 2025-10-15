Colts vs Chargers Betting Odds Preview + IU Discussion!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts will head to Los Angeles for the 2nd time this season to take on the Chargers in a showdown between two potential AFC playoff teams.

There are a lot of interesting matchups heading into the game; how will the Chargers porous run defense hold up against Jonathan Taylor, who is running with a vengeance and could be the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year? How will the Colts banged up secondary perform against Justin Herbert after they allowed Cardinals backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns?

