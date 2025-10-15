Listen Live
Colts vs Chargers Betting Odds Preview + IU Discussion!

Published on October 15, 2025

NFL: OCT 12 Cardinals at Colts
On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts will head to Los Angeles for the 2nd time this season to take on the Chargers in a showdown between two potential AFC playoff teams. 

There are a lot of interesting matchups heading into the game; how will the Chargers porous run defense hold up against Jonathan Taylor, who is running with a vengeance and could be the favorite to win Offensive Player of the Year? How will the Colts banged up secondary perform against Justin Herbert after they allowed Cardinals backup quarterback Jacoby Brissett to throw for 320 yards and 2 touchdowns? 

During the Wednesday edition of The Ride With JMV, John spoke to Jason Logan of Covers.com about the betting odds for Colts vs Chargers; he also spoke to ESPN college football writer Dan Wetzel about the Indiana Hoosiers, and the chances that head coach Curt Cignetti could leave Bloomington. Listen to those conversations and more below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan! 

