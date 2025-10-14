Listen Live
Rinus VeeKay Moves to Juncos Hollinger

Published on October 14, 2025

NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio
Tonight, on a Monday night edition of Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about Rinus VeeKay moving to Juncos Hollinger Racing as their lead driver in 2026, replacing Conor Daly. They later recap testing from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course with Mick Schumacher in the spotlight. They also talk about what’s next and the latest contract words for Daly, Sting Ray Robb, Nolan Siegel, Devlin DeFrancesco, Romain Grosjean, Caio Collett, and Schumacher.

In the second segment, they talk about the recent updates from the Zak Brown/McLaren vs. Alex Palou court case.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin talks about the recent TV numbers from this past weekend, and later answers fan questions on X.

