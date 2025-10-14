Listen Live
Former Colts Coach Rick Venturi On Hot Start to 2025

Published on October 14, 2025

Arizona Cardinals v Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts have been one of the most surprising stories through the first six weeks of 2025. 

They currently sit at 5-1, with plenty of winnable games on the horizon. If the playoffs ended today, the Colts would be the #1 seed in the AFC. Imagine trying to tell a Colts fan that would be the case back in August; they’d have laughed in your face. The expectations for this iteration of the Colts, which began the season at near-rock bottom, have grown from maybe sneaking into the playoffs, to winning the division for the first time since 2014.  

There is plenty of credit to go around for the Colts winning start, but without a doubt the biggest tip of the cap must go to the offense, specifically quarterback Daniel Jones, running back Jonathan Taylor, and rookie tight end Tyler Warren. The Colts attack, led by those three, has been incredibly efficient, leading the league in both points per game and in total points scored through six weeks. Add in the always-solid play of guys like Michael Pittman Jr and Josh Downs, it’s easy to see how the Colts offensive turnaround has come about. 

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, former Colts coach and current Colts radio analyst Rick Venturi joined the show and gave a deep dive on the first six weeks of the Colts season. Listen to that conversation below and tune into The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!  

