Colts Quarterback Anthony Richardson Placed on Injured Reserve

Published on October 13, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Dylan Buell

INDIANAPOLIS–Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has been placed on injured reserve, the Colts announced Monday afternoon. He sustained an orbital fracture when a pole that an elastic stretch band attached it to snapped during his pregame routine, resulting in the pole hitting him in the face.

Richardson’s vision is impacted temporarily, but the Colts medical staff says there is no damage done to his eye.

Richardson is supposed to miss at least the next four games. The other backup on the Colts’ roster is 2025 sixth round pick Riley Leonard, who played at Notre Dame.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward also missed the game with a concussion during pregame warmups. He suffered the concussion when he collided with tight end Drew Ogletree on accident. Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen addressed both incidents on Monday.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s definitely something that’ll probably be discussed. But like I said, I mean it was – they were two just freak accidents that you can’t explain. So yeah, just praying for a speedy recovery for both of those guys,” said Steichen.

The Colts are 5-1. They face the 4-2 Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 4:05 pm.

