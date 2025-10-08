Listen Live
Sports

Lou Anarumo Reunites With Familiar Linebacker As Colts Sign G...

Lou Anarumo Reunites With Familiar Linebacker As Colts Sign Germaine Pratt To 1-Year-Deal

Published on October 8, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Chicago Bears v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Source: Chris Unger / Getty

Lou Anarumo Reunites With Familiar Linebacker As Colts Sign Germaine Pratt To 1-Year-Deal

The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran linebacker Germaine Pratt after he did not travel with the team for their Week 5 game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Pratt, who started the first four games of the season for the Raiders, recorded 25 tackles, one tackle for loss, and two passes defensed during his short stint with the team.

Raiders head coach Pete Carroll cited a shift in personnel as the reason for Pratt’s absence and subsequent release.

However, Pratt quickly found a new home, signing a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts.

This move reunites him with his former defensive coordinator from the Cincinnati Bengals, Lou Anarumo, who now holds the same position with the Colts.

RELATED | It Was Known The Colts Were Facing Linebacker Issues This Offseason

NFL: SEP 25 Rams at Bengals
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Pratt, a third-round pick by the Bengals in 2019, spent six seasons in Cincinnati, where he had a career-high 143 tackles in 2024.

The Colts, currently sitting at 4-1, add a seasoned linebacker to their defense as they aim to maintain their strong start to the season.

Pratt’s experience and familiarity with Anarumo’s system could make him a valuable asset for Indianapolis moving forward.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Dismantle Raiders

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Las Vegas Raiders v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
5 Items
Sports

Hits And Misses: Daniel Jones Helps Set Colts Record

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Sports

Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

More Trending
Indiana v Notre Dame - Playoff First Round
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Brady Quinn Replaces Mark Sanchez for Colts vs. Raiders Broadcast After Trouble In Indy

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Bengals v Ravens
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Funniest NFL Player Names (Past & Present)

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Los Angeles Premiere Of Netflix's "Hustle" - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 30 Hottest NBA Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025-26 Season

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Updates About Former NFL QB Mark Sanchez’ Stabbing and Arrest

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close