Colts Tight End Mo Alie-Cox On Tyler Warren, More!

Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

For Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox, this has been the best start to a season in his career.

The Colts are 4-1 and have plenty of winnable games on the horizon. A big part of the hot start has been the offense, which is operating efficiently under new quarterback Daniel Jones and superstar running back Jonathan Taylor. Another key cog in that operation is rookie tight end Tyler Warren, who has quickly established himself as a premier weapon.

During the Tuesday edition of The Ride With JMV, fill-in host Greg Rakestraw spoke to Mo Alie-Cox about the addition of Warren, how he has impacted the team, if there was any concern over a drop in targets, and more! Tune into that conversation down below and listen to The Ride With JMV weekdays from 3-6pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan!