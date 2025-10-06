Listen Live
Knee Injury Ends Season For Colts Kicker Spencer Shrader

Published on October 6, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams - NFL 2025
Source: Ronald Martinez / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS – The ugly looking injury to kicker Spencer Shrader has unfortunately ended his 2025 season.

Shane Steichen said on Monday that Shrader tore both the ACL and MCL in his right kicking leg on Sunday.

Raiders safety Tristin McCollum ran into Shrader’s right leg on an extra point attempt in the second quarter of Sunday’s 40-6 win.

For the 2025 season, Shrader was 13-of-14 on field goals and a perfect 14-of-14 on extra points. Shrader was 1-of-2 on kicks longer than 50 yards. Shrader was the AFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

“Just disappointed for (Shrader),” Steichen said on Monday. “He was having a hell of a season.

“It’s going to be very difficult to replace a guy like that…He was lights out for us.”

If the Colts were going to attempt a field goal or extra point once Shrader left Sunday’s game, the operation would have changed in all 3 parts.

Long snapper Luke Rhodes would have gone to holder. Holder Rigoberto Sanchez would have gone to placekicker, replacing Shrader. And tight end Drew Ogletree would have been the new long snapper. But the Colts elected to continue to go for two-point conversions in their 40-6 win.

Steichen said the Colts will bring in a few kickers in the next 24 hours and make a subsequent placekicking move off of that.

Further information is being gathered on DT-Grover Stewart (bicep) and CB-Mike Hilton (shoulder), who both also left Sunday’s win early. When asked further if he thought Stewart’s injury was severe, Steichen said he didn’t think so, but wanted more confirmation.

The Colts return to practice on Wednesday.

