Previewing Colts vs Raiders In Week 5 Of The NFL Season!

After suffering their first loss of the NFL season, the Indianapolis Colts are looking to rebound.

They will face the 1-3 Las Vegas Raiders, who are fresh off a heartbreaking loss to the Bears at the hands of a blocked field goal, at 1:00pm on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Raiders offense and their quarterback Geno Smith have not been very good to start the season; Smith leads the league with 7 interceptions, while only throwing 6 touchdowns and having taken 12 sacks, which ranks 5th-highest in the NFL. Maxx Crosby remains one of the best pass rushers in the league and makes everyone around him better, but that still hasn’t translated to many wins.

The Colts, meanwhile, were extremely sloppy in their 27-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Daniel Jones threw two interceptions, the team committed 11 total penalties, and the team suffered a monumental gaffe when AD Mitchell dropped the ball while running into the endzone, resulting in a touchback and the Rams gaining possession. It was a frustrating way to lose a very winnable game, and the Colts will be looking to take those frustrations out on a Raiders team that could be staring at another lost season should they start 1-4.

