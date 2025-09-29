Listen Live
Sports

Snoop Dogg Returns to NBC for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Snoop Dogg
Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Snoop Dogg Returns to NBC for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage

Snoop Dogg is set to bring his signature style and charisma back to NBC and Peacock as part of the network’s coverage of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026. The global icon will provide his unique perspective on the Games, exploring the stunning landscapes of northern Italy, from Milan’s vibrant streets to the breathtaking Dolomites.

As part of NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage, Snoop will join host Mike Tirico for the “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” segment, where he’ll celebrate with athletes and their families while offering his entertaining take on the events. Reflecting on his return, Snoop shared his excitement: “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I’m looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world, and I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

This marks Snoop’s first time covering the Winter Olympics, following his memorable appearance at the Paris Summer Games in 2024. During that event, he carried the Olympic torch, narrated events, and even performed at the USA Basketball 50th anniversary party. His ability to connect with viewers and amplify the joy of the Games made him a standout addition to NBC’s coverage.

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics, and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter.”

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 6-22, 2026. With Snoop Dogg on board, viewers can expect a fresh and entertaining perspective on the world’s biggest winter sports stage.

Snoop Dogg Returns to NBC for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
Missouri State v USC
4 Items
Sports

List Of College Football Coaches Fired This Season 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
6 Items
Colts Coverage

5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Colts Notebook: Kenny Moore II Dealing With Achilles Injury

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Los Angeles Rams
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Talks Accountability For AD Mitchell

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close