Snoop Dogg Returns to NBC for Milano Cortina Winter Olympics Coverage

Snoop Dogg is set to bring his signature style and charisma back to NBC and Peacock as part of the network’s coverage of the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics in February 2026. The global icon will provide his unique perspective on the Games, exploring the stunning landscapes of northern Italy, from Milan’s vibrant streets to the breathtaking Dolomites.

As part of NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage, Snoop will join host Mike Tirico for the “Snoop’s Greatest Hits” segment, where he’ll celebrate with athletes and their families while offering his entertaining take on the events. Reflecting on his return, Snoop shared his excitement: “The D O double G will be on the scene, and I’m looking forward to celebrating with the athletes and their families. The Olympics is the biggest stage in the world, and I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.”

This marks Snoop’s first time covering the Winter Olympics, following his memorable appearance at the Paris Summer Games in 2024. During that event, he carried the Olympic torch, narrated events, and even performed at the USA Basketball 50th anniversary party. His ability to connect with viewers and amplify the joy of the Games made him a standout addition to NBC’s coverage.

NBC Olympics executive producer Molly Solomon expressed her enthusiasm, saying, “Snoop amplified the joy of the Summer Olympics, and now he’s primed to return as Team USA’s most effusive supporter.”

The Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games will take place from February 6-22, 2026. With Snoop Dogg on board, viewers can expect a fresh and entertaining perspective on the world’s biggest winter sports stage.

