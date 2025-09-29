Listen Live
Aaron Nesmith Ready to Step Up as Pacers Face New Challenges

Published on September 29, 2025

Brooklyn Nets v Indiana Pacers
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

As the Indiana Pacers gear up for a new season, forward Aaron Nesmith joined “Query & Company” on media day to discuss the team’s mindset following a long playoff run and significant roster changes.

After a deep push into the postseason, Nesmith revealed he extended his usual off-season break by a week to recover before ramping up his training more quickly than normal. 

He spent time reflecting on the team’s special run and what it meant to the city, mentioning how rewarding it was to hear from people who said the team made them NBA fans again. 

To fully reset, he took a trip to Costa Rica.

With Myles Turner now in Milwaukee and Tyrese Haliburton sidelined for the year, Nesmith acknowledged a major leadership void. 

He stressed that stepping up will be a collective effort, stating, “Everybody’s got to take a little step up… it’s going to be done by committee.” 

He believes the dual challenge of losing the playoff finals and then losing two key players has provided the team with strong motivation heading into training camp.

Regarding Turner’s departure, Nesmith confirmed Turner sent a message to the team’s group chat explaining his decision. 

While surprised, Nesmith supports his former teammate, noting he did what was best for his family and they will remain friends off the court.

Stylistically, Nesmith doesn’t expect drastic changes despite Haliburton’s absence. 

He insisted the team’s identity is built on playing fast and being a defensive “pest.” 

While he admits there will be a learning curve and adjustments to make, he affirmed, “We don’t know any other way to play except for fast.” 

He anticipates a period of relearning and recommitting in training camp but is confident the team will find its rhythm again.

