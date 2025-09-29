Listen Live
Steichen, Jones Post Game Comments After Costly Mistakes in Loss to Rams

Published on September 29, 2025

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Steichen, Jones Post Game Comments After Costly Mistakes in Loss to Rams

Following a narrow Week 4 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, Indianapolis Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen and Quarterback Daniel Jones pointed to self-inflicted wounds and the need for better execution.

Steichen repeatedly took responsibility for the team’s shortcomings, emphasizing that the costly errors start with him.

“We hurt ourselves in a lot of situations with penalties,” Steichen stated in his post-game press conference. “We have to take care of the football and that starts with me.”

One of the game’s most pivotal moments came when rookie receiver Adonai Mitchell fumbled through the end zone after making a spectacular catch.

Despite the critical turnover, both coach and quarterback expressed unwavering support for the young player.

“We have a lot of faith in ‘AD’ [Adonai Mitchell] and this is a bump in the road for him,” Steichen said. “He’s going to bounce back.”

Jones echoed that sentiment, praising Mitchell’s “incredible catch” and effort on the play.

“I feel for him. I know he hurts with that, but he’ll bounce back… one play doesn’t define any ball game,” Jones commented, adding that he made sure to tell Mitchell he would keep counting on him.

Penalties proved to be another major issue, nullifying big plays, including a significant run by Jonathan Taylor that would have given the Colts the lead.

Steichen acknowledged the problem, particularly in the red zone, and stressed the need to clean it up through fundamentals and technique.

Despite the offensive miscues, Steichen credited his defense for stepping up. After Mitchell’s fumble, the defense forced three consecutive punts, keeping the Colts in the game.

“I thought our defense did a hell of a job bouncing back from that to keep us in the game and go take the lead there,” he said.

Jones also reflected on his own performance, citing two interceptions. He noted that against a good team like the Rams, “turning the ball over, penalties, all that stuff is going to be magnified.”

He accepted blame for his turnovers, admitting the second was an unnecessary force.

As the team looks ahead, the message from leadership is clear: accountability is paramount to turning close losses into victories.

