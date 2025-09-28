5 Things Learned: Colts Mistakes To Blame For First Loss

INDIANAPOLIS – Costly mistakes, including by one young wideout, led to the Colts first loss of 2025.

In losing 27-20 to the Rams (3-1), the Colts certainly had chances to continue their great start to the season.

What did we learn from the Colts (3-1) suffering their first loss?

FIVE THINGS LEARNED

1. AD Mithcell’s Mistakes Source:Getty AD Mithcell’s Mistakes: It’s rare you can blame one player for a loss, but the egregious nature in which AD Mitchell tried to celebrate his first career NFL touchdown is about as close as you’ll find to that blame actually being worthy. One of the catches/runs you’ll see ended in the Colts bringing more idiocy to the entire NFL world. Facing a 3rd-and-4 on the opening drive of the third quarter, AD Mitchell showed off his immense talent, and the immense frustration that comes with watching him play. The talent was seen in Mitchell snatching away a potential interception and taking off down the sideline for what looked to be his first career touchdown. But as he scampered 75 yards, Mitchell decided to switch hands as he crossed the goal line, losing control of the ball, with the ball bouncing out of the end zone for a touchback. It was so eerily reminiscent of what Jonathan Taylor did in Denver last December. Like Taylor last year, the decision was idiotic by Mitchell. This wasn’t some guy diving for the pylon or stretching across the goal line on a 4th-and-goal. This was showboating his first career NFL touchdown. A reason why Mitchell hasn’t played more in his year-plus in the NFL is rooted around “can you fully trust him?” This was quite the moment to see that play out. And just to add further insult, there was Mitchell with a blatant holding later in the game, which wiped away a potential 53-yard Jonathan Taylor touchdown run. Remember, the Colts will have a contractual debate at the end of the year with Alec Pierce. Plays like this are going to be hard to ignore when weighing all the financial ramifications that will be at play here.

2. Daniel Jones Faces First Colts Adversity Source:Getty Daniel Jones Faces First Colts Adversity: Welcome to some adversity in a Colts uniform, Daniel Jones. It took a very impressive 13 quarters before we saw the first Daniel Jones interception of the season. This INT came on a deep shot attempt to AD Mitchell, a play the quarterback should have led his receiver more. After that play, Jones settled in decently well. That was true especially when you compare Sunday, to the first 3 games of the season, as Jones and the Colts offense was under their most duress of 2025. That’s pass rush pressure and contested windows in the air. This was easily the most Jones and the offense has had to play from behind the chains in a game this season, which is no recipe for success. Jones finished Sunday 24-of-33 for 262 yards and a touchdown, but a few more of those negatives (that he had been avoiding) crept up. Along with the opening quarter INT, Jones took a huge sack in the 4th quarter and then iced the loss with a not necessary moon ball into double coverage. With the Colts facing a 1st down, with a minute to play and having 3 timeouts, the need to play “hero ball” was not necessary. Instead, Jones chucked one down the sideline towards Micheal Pittman Jr., as Rams safety Kamern Curl was right there over the top for the INT. Again, Sunday was by no means an awful Jones performance, but quarterbacks get paid largely based off these sorts of moments. And Jones delivering for the Colts in them remains an unknown.

3. Don’t Forget About The 96-Yard Drive Source:Getty Don’t Forget About The 96-Yard Drive: Don’t let AD Mitchell gaff excuse what happened at the end of Sunday’s first half. This game turned towards the Rams in a 13-play, 96-yard back-breaking drive to end the first half. Following a rare Rigoberto Sanchez punt, the veteran showed his wizardry with a ball bouncing inside the 5 and immediately heading right, finishing out of bounds at the 4-yard line. It set up the Rams in the shadow of their own goal line with just more than 2 minutes left in the first half. The Colts had a golden opportunity to seize on this field position, and potentially pad their 10-6 lead going into half. Instead, the Rams put together their longest drive in 3 years, with quiet pass rush and picking on Xavien Howard leading to a huge change of momentum. The Colts actually had some bright moments against a future Hall of Fame quarterback. Of course, the 96-yard drive was awful. And then on the 88-yard game-wining touchdown, the Colts had 10 defenders on the field, which is beyond inexcusable, particularly in the first play after a change of possession. You want to celebrate some of the playmaking from Laiatu Latu early, an emerging Ademtomiwa Adebawore and newcomer Mike Hilton with a huge blitzing forced fumble. But these moments will overshadow that.

4. Time To Bench Xavien Howard Source:Getty Time To Bench Xavien Howard: It is time for the Colts to take a long and hard look at benching veteran cornerback Xavien Howard. Entering Sunday, Howard was allowing an alarming 113.2 quarterback rating when targeting this season (8 catches in 12 targets for 80 yards and a touchdown). Honestly, it’s been amazing to me that Colts opponents haven’t tried to target Howard more after the 32-year-old didn’t play football last year. The Rams targeted Howard a lot on Sunday, and found routine success, with no play hurting more than a 4th-and-2 conversion to Puka Nacua to tie the score at 20. Howard was easily the biggest defensive negative on Sunday. The first personnel change Lou Anarumo must address is Howard, putting his past relationship to the side in making such a decision.

5. Feel Good Loss? Source:Getty Feel Good Loss? To some, Sunday felt a little house money-y for the Colts. When you start 3-0, with all 3 wins over AFC teams, a Week 4 game against an NFC opponent doesn’t carry as much weight. Now, Sunday was one of those early barometers in a season. You are playing a legit team on the road with a future Hall of Famer at quarterback. Those types of challenges will be there if January football is indeed going to be a thing for the Colts in 2025. And, honestly, Sunday had the feel of two playoff-caliber teams facing off against each other. The Colts should walk away from Sunday knowing they more than hung in there against a team who is used to playing in January. But it is still a loss, with the Colts and Jags now tied atop the AFC South at 3-1 after the first quarter of the season.