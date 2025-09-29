Listen Live
Fumble by Mitchell, Defensive Breakdowns Lead to Colts First Loss

Published on September 28, 2025

Rams Colts at SoFi.
LOS ANGELES–The Indianapolis Colts suffered their first loss of the regular season on Sunday to the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium 27-20.

The Colts were trailing 13-10 early in the third quarter when Adonai Mitchell caught a 75-yard pass from quarterback Daniel Jones and was on his way to scoring, but then fumbled the ball before reaching the end zone which led to a touchback.

The Colts did go on a 11 play, 90-yard scoring drive that lasted 6:07 and ended with a two-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Michael Pittman. The Colts later added a field goal to go up 20-13.

The Rams would answer in the fourth quarter with a 11 play, 83-yard drive that took 5:38. Matthew Stafford threw a nine-yard touchdown pass to Puka Nacua to tie the game at 20-20.

After the Colts couldn’t respond, the Rams scored on an 88-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to Tutu Atwell to take the lead for good. The Colts defense only had 10 players on the field on that play.

When the Colts trailed 27-20, Jones threw an interception to Kam Curl and that sealed the Rams victory.

Nacua finished with 170 yards on 13 receptions and a touchdown. Stafford completed 29 of 41 passes for 375 yards and three touchdowns.

Jones was intercepted twice and sacked twice. He completed 24 of 33 passes for 262 yards and a touchdown.

The Colts are 3-1. They are back at home to face the Las Vegas Raiders at 1 pm on October 5.

