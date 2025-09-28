Listen Live
Hoosiers Grind Out Win at Iowa 20-15

Published on September 27, 2025

Indiana v Iowa
Source: Matthew Holst / Getty

IOWA CITY, IA.—The 11th ranked Indiana Hoosier football team was able to emerge victorious over the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium 20-15.

Iowa did its best to keep the ball away from Indiana. They had the ball for 32:42 to Indiana’s 27:18. They also forced two Indiana fumbles but didn’t recover either of them, but they did force an interception from Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza.

With the game tied at 13-13, Mendoza hit Elijah Sarratt with a 49-yard touchdown pass to put Indiana up 20-13 with 1:28 remaining.

Iowa’s starting quarterback, Mark Gronowski, got hurt during the game which forced the Hawkeyes to put in Hank Brown as the backup. He couldn’t get Iowa down the field to tie it up.

After the Hawkeyes turned it over on downs, the Hoosiers took a safety as Mendoza was trying to run the clock out.

Mendoza finished with 233 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. He was sacked twice.

Roman Hemby led Indiana on the ground with 86 yards on 15 carries. Sarratt finished with 132 yards receiving on six receptions.

Indiana had eight players with at least five tackles. Isaiah Jones led the way with eight of them.

Indiana is 5-0. They have a bye week next week. They’ll face Oregon on October 11.

Hoosiers Grind Out Win at Iowa 20-15  was originally published on wibc.com

