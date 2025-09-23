Listen Live
Sports

WNBA Semifinals: Fever vs Aces Game 2 Preview

Published on September 23, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Indiana Fever v Las Vegas Aces - Game One
Source: Ian Maule / Getty

WNBA Semifinals: Fever vs Aces Game 2 Preview

Date: Tuesday, September 23, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM ET
Location: Michelob Ultra Arena, Las Vegas, NV
Broadcast: ESPN

The Indiana Fever stunned the top-seeded Las Vegas Aces in Game 1 with an 89-73 victory, led by Kelsey Mitchell’s explosive 34-point performance.

The Fever now hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series and are looking to carry their momentum into Game 2.

The Aces, led by MVP A’ja Wilson, are determined to bounce back and avoid heading to Indiana down 0-2.

Wilson struggled in Game 1, scoring just 16 points on 27.3% shooting, as the Fever’s defense, anchored by Aliyah Boston, dominated the paint and disrupted the Aces’ rhythm.

Las Vegas will need stronger contributions from their supporting cast, including Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray, to even the series.

Key Matchups to Watch:

  • A’ja Wilson vs. Aliyah Boston: The battle in the paint will be crucial, with Wilson looking to regain her MVP form and Boston aiming to replicate her Game 1 dominance.
  • Kelsey Mitchell vs. Aces’ Perimeter Defense: Mitchell’s scoring will be a focal point for the Fever, while the Aces must find a way to contain her.

What’s at Stake:
The Aces, who finished the regular season with a 16-game win streak, are desperate to avoid an 0-2 hole as the series shifts to Indiana.

Meanwhile, the Fever are just two wins away from their first WNBA Finals appearance since 2015.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Sports

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns To Practice

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Southern Indiana v Duke
50 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Jake Paul v Mike Tyson - Weigh-Ins
30 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

30 Photos Of Paul-Tyson Bombshell Ring Girl, Sydney Thomas

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close