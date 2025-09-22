Listen Live
Tyquan Lewis On Colts' Hot Start And Team Unity

Published on September 22, 2025

Tennessee Titans v Indianapolis Colts
Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

Tyquan Lewis On Colts’ Hot Start And Team Unity

Fresh off a dominant two-sack performance in a victory over the Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis joined Query & Company to provide insight into the team’s undefeated start.

He discussed the defense’s new identity, the leadership in the locker room, and the challenges that lie ahead.

A key topic of discussion was the transition to defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo’s system.

When asked to compare it to the previous scheme under Gus Bradley, Lewis highlighted a significant shift in philosophy.

“I would say it’s a lot more schematics,” Lewis explained. “Lou is definitely like a mad scientist.”

He described Anarumo’s system as requiring more discipline and gap integrity, a change from the more aggressive, attack-style defense the team was used to.

Lewis noted that while there was a learning curve, the defense is embracing the new approach, which focuses on coordinated rush lanes and coverage working in tandem.

Leadership and Locker Room Camaraderie

The conversation also turned to the team’s culture, with Lewis identifying quarterback Daniel Jones as a central figure in fostering unity.

“He is the guy who brings everyone together,” Lewis stated, describing Jones as a “real locker room guy” who connects with every player.

“The camaraderie in the locker room right now is high… the brotherhood is getting stronger as we win.”

Lewis also praised head coach Shane Steichen’s growth and his methods for building a connected team.

He pointed to off-season activities like bowling and paintball as examples of Steichen’s commitment to building bonds beyond the field.

“When we’re connected, we’re committed, and, you know, it just builds us together,” Lewis said, crediting his coach for putting the team in the right position to succeed.

Looking Ahead to the Rams

With the Titans game in the rearview mirror, Lewis briefly turned his attention to the upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Rams.

He acknowledged the high-flying offense led by quarterback Matthew Stafford and head coach Sean McVay.

Lewis identified running back Kyron Williams and receiver Puka Nacua as dynamic playmakers, also noting the veteran presence of tight end Tyler Higbee and receiver Davante Adams.

Despite the challenge, Lewis projected confidence.

“We line up and play football anywhere, anytime,” he concluded. “Just gotta get ready to play the game and play the right way and go out, do our jobs and get a win.”

