Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans
Notable Takeaways Following Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans
The Colts are showing balance, discipline, and firepower on both sides of the ball.
With a mistake-free offense, playmakers at every level, and an opportunistic defense, this team looks legitimately dangerous early in the season.
Take a look below at the Notable Takeaways From Colts Casual Beatdown On Titans.
Team
3-0 Start – The Colts are 3-0 for the first time since 2009.
41 points are the most in a game since Week 9 of 2021.
They’ve scored 29+ points in each of their first three games – a feat not achieved since 1969.
Zero turnovers through three games – a first in franchise history.
Daniel Jones
Most passing yards through 3 games by a Colt since Andrew Luck (2016).
Jonathan Taylor
Most rushing yards through 3 games in team history since at least 1970.
Michael Pittman Jr.
Passed Raymond Berry for 5th-most receiving yards by a Colt in their first 6 seasons.
Grover Stewart
Blocked a field goal to end the half – first Colts block since Week 5 of 2022 (also Stewart).