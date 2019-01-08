Divisional Playoff Quick Look: Colts at Chiefs

Zach Bolinger | Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the most explosive quarterback matchup in NFL playoffs history.

Patrick Mahomes and Andrew Luck threw for a combined 89 touchdown passes in the regular season.

No QB duo has ever met in the playoffs with more touchdown passes in a given season.

Mahomes has shown the entire NFL as to why the Chiefs were so adamant about trading up for him in 2017 and then turning around and moving on from Alex Smith last offseason.

The likely MVP, Mahomes threw for 50 touchdowns (2nd in NFL history) and 5,097 yards (6th in NFL history), with a quarterback rating of 113.8.

The top two targets for Mahomes are the speed demon of Tyreek Hill and versatile tight end Travis Kelce.

With Kareem Hunt being waived late in the season, the Chiefs have focused even more on the passing game down the stretch.

The Chiefs led the NFL in points per game at 35.3, thanks to being the 2nd best team on third down and 2nd in the red zone.

On the defensive side of things, the Chiefs have really struggled.

They are the 31st ranked total defense and 30th in yards per carry allowed.

Their sack numbers are the highest in the NFL, thanks to getting out to leads and forcing opposing offenses to resort to the pass.

The Colts are 4-0 all-time in the playoffs against the Chiefs.

With a win on Saturday, the Colts will head to the AFC Championship at 6:40 PM next Sunday, either traveling to take on the Patriots or Chargers.

2018 Record: 12-4, 1st place in the AFC West.

Head Coach: Andy Reid, head coach (20th season as an NFL head coach, 6th season as the Chiefs head coach, 195-124-1 overall in regular season, 11-13 in the postseason).

2018 NFL Rankings: Offense – Overall, 1st (425.6); Rushing, 16th (115.9); Passing, 3rd (309.7). Defense – Overall, 31st (405.5); Rushing, 27th (132.1); Passing, 31st (273.4).

2018 Leading Quarterback: Patrick Mahomes (383-of-580 comp., 5,087 yards, 66.0 pct., 50 TDs, 12 INTs, 113.8 rating).

2018 Leading Rusher: Kareem Hunt (181 carries, 824 yards, 7 TDs).

2018 Leading Receiver: Travis Kelce (103 receptions, 1,336 yards, 10 TDs).

2018 Leading Sacker: Chris Jones (15.5).

2018 Turnover Breakdown: Plus 9 (6th in the NFL).

2018 NFL Draft Results: With the trade up for Patrick Mahomes in 2017 mortgaging some 2018 draft capital, the Chiefs had a relatively quiet draft. With the 46nd overall pick, Kansas City took Breeland Speak, a defensive end out of Ole Miss. In Round Three, Florida State defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi was the choice at pick No. 75. The defensive focus remained the key at No. 100 overall with Clemson linebacker Dorian O’Daniel and then at No. 124 overall with Texas A&M safety Armani Watts.

2017 Review: The final year of Alex Smith under center in Kansas City had ups and downs, with a brutal playoff lost eventually sending the veteran QB to Washington in the offseason. The Chiefs started the year 5-0, lost 6 of their next 7, before winning 4 games to end the season and win the AFC West. But the high note to end the regular season didn’t last in the playoffs as the Chiefs blew a three-score lead to the Titans in losing their Wild Card matchup. In the offseason, not only was Smith traded to the Washington Football Team, but the Chiefs also fired GM John Dorsey.

Last time in Playoffs: 2017 season. Lost in the Wild Card Round of the Playoffs, 22-21, to the Tennessee Titans.

Last time in Super Bowl: 1969 season. Beat the Minnesota Vikings, 23-7, in Super Bowl IV.

Super Bowl Championships: One. 1969 NFL season (Super Bowl IV).

2018 Pro Bowl Selections: QB-Patrick Mahomes, WR-Tyreek Hill, TE-Travis Kelce, OT-Eric Fisher, OLB-Dee Ford, FB-Anthony Sherman.