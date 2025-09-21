Listen Live
Local

Hoosiers Move Up to #11 in Associated Press College Football Poll

Published on September 21, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Illinois v Indiana
Caleb Bowlin

BLOOMINGTON, Ind.-The 4-0 Indiana Hoosier football team has been ranked #11 in the latest Associated Press College Football Poll that came out on Sunday.

Indiana has been ranked in the AP Poll for 17 straight weeks.

This is the highest the Hoosiers have been ranked in the month of September since 1969. It’s also the first time in program history IU has been ranked 12th or better in back-to-back seasons.

The Hoosiers blew out the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-10 Saturday night in Bloomington. Illinois dropped to #23 with the loss.

Seven Big Ten teams are in the Top 25 with Ohio State claiming the #1 spot.

Indiana plays the 3-1 Iowa Hawkeyes this upcoming Saturday at 3:30 in Iowa.

Hoosiers Move Up to #11 in Associated Press College Football Poll  was originally published on wibc.com

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
9 Items
Sports

Start’em, Sit’em Fantasy Football Week 3 – All Positions

US-IT-POLITICS-LABOR-AMAZON
20 Items
Nick In The Now

20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League

NFL: JUN 11 Indianapolis Colts OTA
Sports

Colts Wednesday Notebook: Charvarius Ward Returns To Practice

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

More Trending
NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

Miami Dolphins v Indianapolis Colts - NFL 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Latest Colts Injury News For Week Three

Indianapolis Colts v Tennessee Titans
6 Items
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

5 Things Learned: Colts Take Care Of Titans

Washington Mystics v Indiana Fever
25 Items
Entertainment  |  Editorial Staff

Baller Babes: Top 25 Most Beautiful Women in the WNBA

NFL: DEC 28 Broncos at Bengals
10 Items
Sports  |  Editorial Staff

Top 10 Hottest NFL Sideline Reporters

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

Denver Broncos v Indianapolis Colts
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Shane Steichen Explains End Of Game Decisions

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close