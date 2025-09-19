Listen Live
Fever Rally Past Atlanta 87-85 to Win Playoff Series

Published on September 18, 2025

Indiana Fever v Atlanta Dream - Game Three
ATLANTA, GA.–The Indiana Fever held the Atlanta Dream scoreless over the final 2:32 to win Game 3 and the first round playoff series 87-85 Thursday night at Gateway Center Arena.

A three-point shot by the Dream’s Rhyne Howard put the Dream ahead 85-80 with 2:32 to play in the fourth quarter, but the Dream wouldn’t score again despite leading by as many as eight points in the game.

Howard missed a three-point shot with 28.8 seconds left and then Aliyah Boston made a layup off a pass from Odyssey Sims to put the Fever ahead 86-85 After Atlanta called timeout, Howard threw a bad pass that Lexie Hull. She passed the ball to Sims who was fouled by Naz Hillmon. Sims made one out of two three throws.

Brionna Jones missed a three-point shot as time expired.

With this victory, the Fever claimed their first playoff series win since 2015. They won it despite having five key players out with season-ending injuries, one of which is Caitlin Clark.

All five Fever players scored in double figures. They were led by Kelsey Mitchell who had 24 points. Sims had 16 points and eight assists. Boston finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds. Natasha Howard scored 12 points to go along with six rebounds. Hull ended up with 10 points.

Allisha Gray led the Dream with 19 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fever’s opponent for the next round has yet to be determined.

Close