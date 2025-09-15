Listen Live
Tom Brady Returns To The Field For Star-Studded Inaugural Fan...

Tom Brady Returns To The Field For Star-Studded Inaugural Fanatics Flag Football Classic

Published on September 15, 2025

NFL: SEP 14 Eagles at Chiefs
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Tom Brady is set to make a thrilling return to the field as part of the inaugural “Fanatics Flag Football Classic,” a groundbreaking event announced by Fanatics, Riyadh Season, FOX Sports, and OBB Media.

Scheduled for March 21, 2026, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this first-of-its-kind flag football tournament will feature a star-studded lineup of current and legendary athletes, such as Saquon Barkley, CeeDee Lamb, Christian McCaffrey, Sauce Gardner, Myles Garrett, Brock Bowers, Maxx Crosby, Tyreek Hill, Odell Beckham Jr., and Rob Gronkowski.

The event, part of Riyadh Season, will showcase three teams competing in a round-robin format, with the top two advancing to a championship game.

NFL coaching legends Pete Carroll, Sean Payton, and Kyle Shanahan will lead the teams, while Kevin Hart will host the event, adding a touch of entertainment to the competition.

Flag football, the fastest-growing sport globally with over 20 million players, is set to make its Olympic debut at the LA28 Summer Games.

This event aims to further elevate the sport’s profile on a global stage.

FOX Sports and Tubi will broadcast the games live, ensuring fans worldwide can tune in.

Brady expressed his excitement, saying:

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the field, get the competitive juices flowing alongside some of the game’s brightest stars and iconic legends, and bring a truly unique global sports event to fans everywhere during Riyadh Season.”

The collaboration between Fanatics, OBB Media, and FOX Sports promises a world-class production, blending sports and entertainment.

With the support of Riyadh Season, this event is poised to be a landmark moment for flag football and global sports culture.

Read the full release from Fanatics here.

