Reacting To The Colts First Week 1 Win Since 2013!

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Indianapolis Colts did the impossible; they won a Week 1 game, their first such victory since 2013.

Not only did they pick up the win, they did so in dominating fashion, trouncing the Miami Dolphins 33-8. Miami didn’t score until late in the 4th quarter, well after the game had been decided. Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was thoroughly confused by this new-look Colts defense designed by defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble as well. Meanwhile, Daniel Jones and the Colts offense quieted the questions around them, at least for a week. Jones was sharp and efficient through the air, completing 76% of his passes and throwing one touchdown while also utilizing his legs and running it in for two scores as well.

It was only one game, and Miami could be a really bad team. There will be much tougher tests this season, including coming up in Week 2 when the Denver Broncos come to town. But after far too long, the Indianapolis Colts are 1-0. For at least a few days, that’s enough.

