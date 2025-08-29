Listen Live
Sports

Kyle Schwarber Joins Elite Club With Four-Homer Night

Published on August 28, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Source: Emilee Chinn / Getty

Kyle Schwarber Joins Elite Club with Four-Homer Night

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber made history on August 28, becoming the 21st player in MLB history to hit four home runs in a single game.

In the Phillies’ dominant 19-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves, Schwarber went 4-for-6 with nine RBIs, setting a new franchise record.

His homers came off three different pitchers, showcasing his power and precision.

This marks the third four-homer game of the 2025 season, following similar feats by Eugenio Suárez of the Diamondbacks in April and Nick Kurtz of the Athletics in July.

Schwarber’s performance also pushed his season total to 49 home runs, a career high, and second-most in Phillies history, trailing only Ryan Howard’s 58 in 2006.

A former Indiana Hoosier and fourth overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft, Schwarber has enjoyed a stellar career, including a World Series title with the Cubs.

His relentless drive and power at the plate continue to make him one of baseball’s most feared hitters.

More from 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan
Trending
NFL: FEB 02 Super Bowl LIV - Chiefs v 49ers
32 Items
Sports

Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025

Denver Broncos v Buffalo Bills
50 Items
Sports

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

UTSA v Texas
20 Items
Nick In The Now

Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

NFL: OCT 30 Commanders at Colts
32 Items
Sports

Ranking The NFL’s Richest Owners From Top To Bottom

NFL Honors
40 Items
Sports

40 Photos Of Bill Belichick’s 24 Year-Old Girlfriend, Jordon Hudson

Waiting for his opportunity to swing
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Kid-Friendly Baseball Walk-Up Songs In 2025

14th Annual NFL Honors - Arrivals
30 Items
Sports

Top 30 Hottest NFL Wives & Girlfriends Of 2025

NFL: JUL 31 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
17 Items
Colts Coverage

Meet Colts 2025 Practice Squad

More Trending
Indianapolis Colts v Baltimore Ravens - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports  |  Kevin Bowen

Takeaways From Colts First Regular Season Depth Chart Of 2025

NFL: DEC 22 Titans at Colts
8 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

The Perfect 12-Team PPR Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Round-by-Round

Milwaukee Brewers v Oakland Athletics
30 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Price Of Beer At Every MLB Stadium

20 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 20 Female College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations

WNBA: SEP 06 Minnesota Lynx at Indiana Fever
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

How to Listen to Indiana Fever Games on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan

2025 Saquan Barkley Youth Football Camp
25 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Top 25 Kid-Friendly Fantasy Football Team Names

Oklahoma State v Oklahoma
21 Items
Nick In The Now  |  Nick Cottongim

Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2023

30 Items
Sports  |  Shayna

Top 30 Hottest NFL Players In 2024

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close