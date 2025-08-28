Source: Justin Casterline / Getty

In Indiana, football is more than just a game; it’s a part of the community’s fabric.

From the sprawling suburbs of Indianapolis to the quiet corners of the state, the energy on a Friday night is undeniable.

The stadium lights cut through the autumn dusk, the sound of the marching band echoes, and entire towns come together to cheer on their local teams.

This deep-seated passion is what makes Indiana high school football so special.

Every season brings new storylines, intense rivalries, and the emergence of future stars.

Powerhouse programs like Center Grove, Cathedral, and Ben Davis are always in the championship conversation, known for their discipline, talent, and tradition of excellence.

Last season, we watched Brownsburg cap off an incredible run by claiming the 6A state title, a testament to their hard work and determination.

As the 2025 season approaches, the question on everyone’s mind is who will rise to the challenge this year.

Will the reigning champs repeat, or will a new contender emerge from the pack? The journey to Lucas Oil Stadium is a long and demanding one, and it begins now.

Take a look below at the Top 25 Indiana High School Football Rankings (2025):

Brownsburg (1-0) Center Grove (1-0) Cathedral (1-0) Hamilton Southeastern (1-0) Lawerence North (1-0) Westfield (1-0) New Palestine (1-0) Ben Davis (0-1) Carmel (1-0) Warren Central East Central (1-0) Indianapolis Bishop Chatard (1-0) Crown Point (1-0) Carroll (0-1) Fishers (0-1) Avon (1-0) Zionsville (1-0) Lawerence Central (0-1) Roncalli (1-0) Franklin Central (1-0) Merriville (1-0) Warsaw (1-0) Decatur Central (0-1) Fort Wayne Snyder (0-1) Bloomington South (1-0)

