Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition
Dan Orlovksy Breaks Down Colts Quarterback Competition
Last Thursday, Anthony Richardson left the first preseason game for the Indianapolis Colts with a dislocated pinkie finger after not recognizing where the blitz was coming from.
There were other former NFL quarterbacks, that now serve as analysts, that echoed the same comments as the former Colts quarter (Dan Orlovsky).
ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky joined Query & Company Monday afternoon to discuss:
- His concerns with Anthony Richardson not identifying the blitz against the Baltimore Ravens
- Would the Colts be competitive with Daniel Jones starting?
- How many weeks should the week one starter get for the Colts?
To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Dan Orlovksy, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.
-
20 Last Place Punishments For Your 2025 Fantasy Football League
-
The Top 50 Girl Fantasy Football Team Names
-
Funniest College Football Player Names Of 2025
-
Price Of Beer At Every NFL Stadium 2025
-
Ranking The NFL's Richest Owners From Top To Bottom
-
Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025
-
Top 20 College Athletes With The Highest NIL Valuations
-
Final Colts 53-Man Roster Projection