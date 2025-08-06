Listen Live
Anthony Richardson Sr. To Start Colts’ Preseason Opener In Baltimore

Published on August 5, 2025

NFL: JUL 23 Indianapolis Colts Training Camp
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Anthony Richardson Sr. to Start Colts’ Preseason Opener

The Indianapolis Colts have announced that Anthony Richardson Sr. will start their first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday.

This decision is part of the ongoing quarterback competition between Richardson and Daniel Jones, as the team evaluates its options for the regular season.

Head coach Shane Steichen revealed that Richardson will play approximately a quarter and a half, while Jones will take over for the remaining half-quarter.

The roles will reverse in the second preseason game against the Green Bay Packers, with Jones starting and Richardson coming off the bench.

Both quarterbacks have shown promise during training camp and joint practices, with Richardson displaying explosive play potential as a runner and deep passer, while Jones brings experience with 69 career starts.

Despite Richardson’s struggles with consistency and injuries in the past, he remains a strong contender to claim the starting role.

