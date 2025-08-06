Can Alex Palou Clinch His Fourth Title in Portland?

Source: Chris Owens / Penske Entertainment: Chris Owens

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they start the show talking about FOX acquiring one third of their interest in Penske Entertainment.

In the second segment, they wish a happy birthday to Gordon Johncock and look back at his historic career. They later answer fan questions on X.

To wrap up the first hour of the show, they preview the second hour with more FOX acquisition talk and previewing Portland.

To start the second hour of the show, they preview this weekend’s race from Portland. They also talk about Jackson Lee’s win at Road America. They later answer more fan questions on who could take the title fight to Alex Palou in 2026, the free agency options for Louis Foster, Marcus Ericsson, Linus Lundqvist, Marcus Armstrong, David Malukas, Will Power, Rinus VeeKay, Santino Ferrucci, and Dennis Hauger

In the penultimate segment, they answer more fan questions on Felix Rosenqvist, TV affiliates, and Mexico City.

In the final segment, Kevin talks a little bit about the launch of FOX One.