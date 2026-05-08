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How To Listen To The Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Racing fans, rev your engines because the Sonsio Grand Prix is here, and there’s no better way to experience the thrills than by tuning in to 93.5/107.5 The Fan to listen.

Published on May 8, 2026

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AUTO: MAY 11 NTT IndyCar Series Sonsio Grand Prix

How To Listen To The Sonsio Grand Prix 2026

Racing fans, rev your engines because the Sonsio Grand Prix is here, and there’s no better way to experience the thrills than by tuning in to 93.5/107.5 The Fan to listen.

Whether you’re a die-hard motorsport enthusiast or just someone looking to catch the action, The Fan has you covered with live coverage, expert analysis, and non-stop excitement.

Here’s everything you need to know to make sure you don’t miss a moment of this iconic racing event.

When and Where to Listen

The Sonsio Grand Prix will be aired live on 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, your trusted station for breaking news, sports, and live event coverage.

Mark your calendars and set your alarms because the broadcast starts on May 9th, with pre-race coverage kicking off at 2PM. This will give you all the insights, driver interviews, and trackside details you’ll need to fully immerse yourself in the event.

How to Tune In

1. Traditional Radio

  • Grab your favorite FM radio and tune the dial to 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan. The Fan provides crystal-clear audio, ensuring you can fully enjoy the roar of the engines and the exhilaration of every turn, pit stop, and finish line celebration.

2. Listen Online

  • If you’re not near a radio, don’t worry! You can stream the Sonsio Grand Prix live through the WIBC website at wibc.com. Just click on the “Listen Live” button, and you’ll be transported straight to the action.

3. Mobile Apps

  • For those on the go, the The Fan mobile app is your perfect companion. Available for both iOS and Android devices. Simply download the app, open it, and select the live broadcast of the Sonsio Grand Prix.

4. Smart Speakers

  • Got a smart speaker? Just say, “Alexa, play 93.5 7 107.5 The Fan” or “Hey Google, stream 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan radio,” and you’re instantly connected to the Grand Prix coverage.

Why Listen to the Sonsio Grand Prix on 93.5 7 107.5 The Fan?

Unmatched Coverage

93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is your ultimate destination for live Sonsio Grand Prix coverage. With experienced commentators providing expert analysis, in-depth updates, and thrilling play-by-play, The Fan brings the race to life like no other.

Exclusive Insights

Get behind-the-scenes access to driver interviews, expert predictions, and live reports from the track. The Fan ensures you stay informed on every twist and turn, elevating your listening experience.

Feel the Energy

The Grand Prix is more than just a race; it’s an exhilarating spectacle, and The Fan captures every roaring engine and crowd cheer. Feel the adrenaline of the track, all from the comfort of your favorite listening spot.

Don’t Miss a Moment!

The Sonsio Grand Prix is one of the most exciting events in motorsport, and 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan is committed to bringing you every electrifying moment.

Whether you’re relaxing at home, commuting, or out and about, be sure to tune in and enjoy world-class racing excitement.

Grab your headphones, fire up 93.5 & 107.5 The Fan, and get ready to experience the race like never before.

How To Listen To The Sonsio Grand Prix 2026 was originally published on wibc.com

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