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100 Baseball Phrases You Will Hear at a Ballpark (and What They Mean)

Baseball has its own unique language, and if you’re new to the sport, it could feel like deciphering a foreign dialect.

But don’t worry!

Here’s a list of 100 common baseball terms and phrases you might hear at a ballpark, along with simple explanations for each.

By the end, you’ll be a pro at understanding the chatter on and off the field.

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1-20: The Basics