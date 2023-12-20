Listen Live
Cotton's List

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

Published on December 20, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels

Source: Icon Sports Wire / Getty

Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History

In Major League Baseball, there has been/are players with some truly entertaining and amusing names.

From Catfish Hunter to Trey McNutt, these names add a touch of humor and uniqueness to americas pastime.

These names have garnered attention and have become a source of amusement for fans and sports enthusiasts.

Various sources have compiled lists of the funniest names in Major League Baseball but we think we have the best list yet!

Check out our list of Top 20 Funniest Names In MLB History below!

Check out other list from Cotton’s List. 

1. Coco Crisp

Boston Red Sox v Oakland Athletics Source:Getty

2. Charlie Furbush

MLB: JUL 19 Mariners at Angels Source:Getty

3. Catfish Hunter

Baseball Player 'Catfish' Hunter Source:Getty

4. Trey McNutt

San Francisco Giants Photo Day Source:Getty

5. Urban Shocker

Portrait of Urban Shocker of the New York Yankees Source:Getty

6. Johnny Dickshot

Dickshot Source:Baseball Reference

7. Rusty Kuntz

Rusty Kuntz Source:The Kansas City Star

8. Jack Glasscock

Cigarette Card Of Jack Glasscock Source:Getty

9. John Malarky

Malarky Source:Baseball Reference

10. Stubby Clapp

Mets v Cardinals X Source:Getty

11. Boof Bosner

Bosner Source:Twinkle Town

12. Antonio Bastardo

2016 Los Angeles Dodgers Verses New York Mets Source:Getty

13. Pete LaCock

Pete Lacock Sliding To 2Nd. Source:Getty

14. Razor Shines

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox Source:Getty

15. Oil Can Boyd

MiLB: JUL 6 International League - Syracuse Mets at Worcester Red Sox Source:Getty

16. Sugar Cain

Sugar Cain Source:attheplate.com

17. Prince Fielder

Milwaukee Brewers v New York Mets Source:Getty

18. Buster Posey

Buster Posey (28) behind the plate in the second inning as the San Francisco Giants played the Chicago White Sox in a spring training game at Scottsdale Stadium in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday, March 4, 2021 Source:Getty

19. Jarrod Saltalamacchia

Pittsburg Pirates Source:Getty

20. Orval Overall

Orval Overall, Pitcher Source:Getty

Leave a Reply

93.5 / 107.5 The Fan

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close