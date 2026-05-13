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100 Sayings You’ll Hear While Attending The Indy 500

There’s nothing quite like the Indianapolis 500.

With over a century of history, this legendary event has cemented its place as the pinnacle of motorsport, earning the title of “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”

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Each year, on Memorial Day weekend, fans from all walks of life gather at the iconic Indianapolis Motor Speedway to witness 500 miles of pure adrenaline, speed, and strategy unfold on the hallowed 2.5-mile track known as the Brickyard.

The Indy 500 is more than just a race—it’s a celebration of tradition, innovation, and human spirit.

From the roaring engines to the sight of drivers kissing the Yard of Bricks and the victor taking that ceremonial drink of milk, every moment carries a piece of its storied legacy.

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Around the track, the atmosphere is electric.

Fans in the stands, infield parties, and the famed Snake Pit create an energy like no other sporting event in the world.

Among the many things that make the Indianapolis 500 special is the one-of-a-kind lingo you’ll hear echoing through the Speedway.

Words like “Carb Day,” “snake pit,” and phrases like “Start your engines!” hold a special place in the hearts of racing fans.

Whether it’s a fan analyzing pit strategy, cheering on a driver in Turn 1, or reveling in the energy of a photo finish, the sayings you hear are a living testament to the passion and excitement of this iconic event.

If you’re lucky enough to experience the Indy 500, be prepared to soak in all the unique sounds and sayings that make it the greatest motorsport event on Earth.

Curious what some of these expressions are?

Check out below our list of 100 sayings you might hear while attending this unforgettable race!

“Start your engines!” “The greatest spectacle in racing!” “It’s race day, baby!” “Nothing like the roar of Indy cars!” “Who’s your pick to win?” “Carb Day was wild this year!” “Look at that speed—244 miles per hour!” “This is why I love Indy!” “Can you believe he took that turn?” “It’s all about pit strategy!” “Pass him on the straightaway!” “That’s the fastest lap of the race!” “He just kissed the wall!” “What a battle for P1!” “Wave those checkered flags!” “Milk tastes better in Victory Lane!” “She’s really making a move!” “There’s no place like the Brickyard.” “How about that restart?” “Did you see that pass in Turn 4?” “We’re sitting on the main straightaway!” “The snake pit is crazy this year!” “Here comes the pace car!” “He’s running on fumes!” “That’s a new track record!” “Only 500 miles to go!” “Green flag! We’re racing again!” “Yellow flag—what happened?” “He’s coming out of pit row now!” “Look at the aerodynamics on that car!” “Nothing like the sound of those engines!” “Who’s your favorite driver?” “That overtake was wild!” “Turn 1 always gets the nerves going!” “The crowd is electric today!” “Here comes the final lap!” “What a finish at the Yard of Bricks!” “That’s what you call a photo finish!” “Rookie of the Year contender right there!” “Looks like he’s got fresh tires.” “Man, that pit crew is on fire!” “I thought he went too wide there!” “The tire temps are causing big issues!” “She handled that corner like a pro.” “Back in the ’90s, this was a totally different race.” “Don’t spill your beer—we got 199 laps left!” “Indy 500 legends are made here.” “The draft is so important on the straights.” “Oh no, he’s out of the race!” “I wonder if they’ll go to a full-course caution.” “Is it time for another pit stop?” “His car is flying on the straights!” “Impressive outlap from the pits!” “That’s the leader right there!” “Lap traffic is gonna play a big role now.” “He’s drafting like a boss!” “Warm-ups this morning were crazy fast!” “I came here for the funnel cakes and stayed for the race!” “Nothing beats the tradition of the Indy 500.” “Who’s ready for the snake pit concert tonight?” “I love these old-school liveries on the cars.” “Helmets off to these drivers!” “That’s three cautions already.” “What a brutal crash—glad he’s okay.” “Check the leaderboard, he’s moving up fast!” “What’s the fuel strategy looking like?” “He’s saving his tires for the final push.” “Victory Lane is calling his name!” “The pre-race anthem gave me chills.” “Is Tony Kanaan here this year?” “Man, that was a tough restart.” “This race is far from over!” “His suspension looks all out of whack.” “Where are the lead changes coming from today?” “Indy car racing is a whole different beast.” “He’s gotta be worth three tenths in clean air.” “That pit stop was lightning-fast!” “I can’t believe that happened to his gearbox!” “Turn 3 separates the drivers from the pretenders.” “We got sunshine and fast cars today!” “The lucky fan just waved the green flag!” “I’m loving this infield party!” “When Indy goes quiet, you know something big happened.” “The tradition of the milk makes this race so special.” “Is this his first time leading a race?” “That inside line strategy is working great for her.” “Everyone’s on edge watching this pit cycle work its magic.” “What a rookie mistake—he’ll learn from that.” “Speed always wins at Indianapolis.” “I’m just here for the fried Oreos!” “Turn 4 was hairy that lap!” “Classic Penske performance out there.” “She’s lining up the next pass!” “Man, Andretti Autosport came ready to play today!” “What’s the IndyCar trend for these next-gen engines?” “Did you hear about the celebrity singing the anthem today?” “Watch that lead pack—it’s heating up!” “Indianapolis deserves every bit of its history.” “Don’t blink, or you’ll miss it!” “This is Indy tradition—pure magic on four wheels!”